Cruz Azul: Luis Romo ‘minimizes’ the Clásico Joven against Club América

Luis Romo, Cruz Azul midfielder, ‘minimized’ the Clásico Joven against Club América, pointing out that it is one more game, where three points are played as in any other game despite the fact that the rival’s entity is important.

During an interview for Marca Claro, Luis Romo assured that for him America is a rival like any other despite the rivalry he has with Cruz Azul, since he does not care, since he wants to win every game.

“No, the truth is, I have to worry about mine, about what corresponds to me and try to respect where I am. The truth is, America and other rivals are the same for me, I have always said it, I respect the rivals and Mexican soccer teams, what you saw this weekend is that it is America and that we can break a mark, the media sometimes make a lot of noise with something they believe and that is not felt here, for me it is a complicated and tough rival, “he said.

On the other hand, Romo revealed the key that Cruz Azul has had to win 12 consecutive games, where he pointed out that it is a very complete team, with many variants that allow it to dominate and specify.

“We have many variants, it is a very complete team and we already have a dominated system, but that is not why we are going to cling to this only, we are not going to stick there, there are many options to modify in a game and that is going to us preparing for the Liguilla, the tournament prepares us for the Liguilla and that is what we are doing, rather than playing in the same way and beautifully, we are preparing variants in the face of any adversity, “he added.

