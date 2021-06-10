Cruz Azul: Luis Romo is named as the most valuable player of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX

After being a key piece in the title of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX with the Cruz Azul Machine, midfielder Luis Romo has been named the most valuable player of the tournament in Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, Liga MX has awarded him the distinction of the figure, putting the best moments that the 26-year-old Mexican midfielder lived with the coach’s team of celestial Juan Reynoso.

“Crack Celeste! The host of @CruzAzul, Luis Romo, had a great tournament. An all-rounder. He scored, attended, defended. His performance was outstanding. @ Luis3Romo is the # FiguraDelGuard1anes2021 #LigaBBVAMX,” they wrote.

It should be noted that midfielder Luis Romo played 19 of the 23 games in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with the Cruz Azul Machine, scoring three goals in 1554 minutes on the field of play.

