Cruz Azul: Luis Romo forgets “ghosts” and focuses on the title

The Cruz Azul Machine is once again in a final of the MX League, now against Santos Laguna, so the ghosts of the lost finals reappear, although Luis Romo He assured that all those parties have already been left behind.

At a press conference on media day, blunt assured that the campus of the Machine have already forgotten those ghosts and they only think about Warriors to get the title, because only in this way will we stop talking about the final lost by the club.

“We have already put that aside (ghosts), you talk about it and you will continue talking about it, the only way to talk positive things is by achieving that championship. We are going to fight to the death, I do not know if we will be champions on Sunday but we are going to leave everything “

Luis Romo also pointed out that, more than pressure, the team takes the previous falls as a motivation to become the generation that manages to break the long celestial drought.

“We do not take them as pressure, we take it as one more opportunity, football gives you revenge, the squad is very motivated, we know that instead of putting pressure on you, it is putting you in the history of the club and trying to restore its greatness”

