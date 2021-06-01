Cruz Azul: Luis Romo flirts with the Old Continent; reveals the price of your Clause

The Cruz Azul midfielder, Luis Romo, did not hide his dream of playing in the Old Continent, after the title of Closing 2021 of Liga MX, even stating that there is interest by some teams to take it away.

“I have that dream very present, my age was not the most appropriate, today I feel I have the capabilities to go to Europe and earn a place, I am a complete player, my clause is not so high for what we have achieved and today there is no nothing that can be felt to go out but I am already in the eye of several clubs, they do not tell me which ones, I ask them to tell me when there is something close, I do not like to be distracted ahead of time, I like to focus and be ready and assume the best way”.

Romo even revealed the approximate price of his clause and that Cruz Azul is open to negotiate, and he also took time to praise the great work of Juan Reynoso this season.

“My clause is below ten (million) and the board has left me that peace of mind to support me to leave, they have told me that for them it would also be a dream and there is that possibility, they are very kind people who see me succeeding outside of Mexico and That keeps me very calm and if an offer comes close to the clause, give me the opportunity to go out and consolidate as a footballer.

“Juan told us that we are going to change the meaning of the ‘cruzazuleada’ that was to close the matches on time, that was always worked because he wanted to change that chip, it was managed for something positive, we worked with a coach in the Liguilla but about ourselves, supporting the teammate, showing how important he was and that helped us a lot, each one felt part of the team, we made a great family and that helped us, there were not only 11 of us, there were many with that dream “.

