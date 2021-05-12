Cruz Azul: Luis Romo does not think about signing for Chivas or another Liga MX team

The midfielder of The Cruz Azul Machine, Luis Romo, assured that he was ready and prepared to face the eliminatory of the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla This Wednesday against Toluca, and in the preview of Ida’s game, the Sinaloan released that he does not think about the rumors of his possible departure from the cement team.

In previous weeks, Romo has been put on the list of supposed targets of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara to be signed as a reinforcement, in addition to placing him as a candidate to emigrate to football in Europe, rumors that the Ahome-born does not pay attention to, because he is focused on his team, which he classified as the best team in the MX League. .

“I am in the best team in Liga MX, in the club that I am excited to be in and I do not see myself in another team in the League. I do not see myself outside the institution. Today at this moment I do not want to move from Cruz Azul, I love it this institution, what it represents, the fans, I don’t have that encesidad and I don’t see myself in another Liga MX team. I would like to play in Europe. If I’m going to continue in the league, I’ll be devoted to Cruz Azul, “said Romo.

Romo accepted that it is a great responsibility to wear the Cruz Azul shirt, since there is great pressure to write a history of a club of the greatness of the celestial team.

“When you arrive at Cruz Azul you know and you throw yourself on the subject that you want to make history. You want to be the one to make that story. When I got to Cruz Azul I improved, what I have to do is improve what we did last tournament, “said Romo.

Regarding the Liguilla and the series against the Red Devils of Toluca, Luis Romo pointed out that the only way in which they will not disappoint their fans is to give them the joy they want so much, so it will be a great motivation to have them again at the Azteca Stadium in a match, I deny that this is a pressure for them.

“I have not had to play a league with Cruz Azul with fans and it is an extra motivation for all my teammates, we are very happy that they return”

The La Machine midfielder pointed out that against Toluca they will maintain the same game ideology, coming out to propose the game from the beginning and without falling into excess of confidence, believing that only with the shirt they will win their rivals.

“Going out on the court and not believing that with the shirt or with what we did, we are going to win. Sometimes we were not a spectacular team but we learned to close the games on time ”, he commented.

On the other hand, Romo highlighted the importance that Juan Reynoso has had in Cruz Azul’s performance, praising the Peruvian’s ability and the tactical order that he has impressed on the team.

“I think that the tactical order is what Professor Reinoso accentuates the most in training.”

“If a team beats us in this league it is because it was better than us, not because we stopped doing things”

