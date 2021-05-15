Cruz Azul: Luis Romo defends Juan Reynoso and his rotations in the Machine

Coach Juan Reynoso has become the main target of the accusations and criticism of the Cruz Azul Machine, due to the defeat suffered in the first leg in the quarterfinal round at the hands of the Red Devils of Toluca.

In an exclusive interview for the TUDN program ‘Line of Four‘, the midfielder Luis Romo confessed to be in favor of the rotations in the starting eleven that the Peruvian strategist has made in the commitments of the cement producers in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

“I think that with the teacher’s rotations it makes us very strong, that rest that ‘Orbe’ and ‘Cabecita’ may have may motivate them more, make them hungrier, everything the teacher does I imagine is for the better and us we take it in the best way, “he said.

Ahead of the second leg against the Mexiquenses, the Mexican midfielder stated that it will be key to remain calm from the kickoff of the match to continue fighting for a place in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

“The main thing we have to do is be calm, calm and manage the game, we cannot despair, we are very aware of what we need to get through and we are going to work the game little by little and with confidence to reach the semifinal. “he added.

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to prevent the return of the ghosts of the league, when they receive the visit of the Red Devils of Toluca, in the second leg in the Quarterfinals in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, with a global of 2-1 in favor of the choriceros.