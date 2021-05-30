Cruz Azul: Luis Fernando Tena sends an emotional message prior to the final

The Blue Cross He has the opportunity to break the title drought tonight on the Azteca Stadium against Santos Laguna. Those led by Reynoso they arrive with the slightest advantage; however, they have shown throughout the tournament that they have what it takes to be champions.

Before the game, Luis Fernando Tena, The coach who made ‘La Machine’ champion of the MX League for the last time, sent an emotional message prior to the final of the Closing 2021, revealing the formula to achieve it.

Tena recalled the ingredients they had that day, highlighting teamwork, control of emotions and team spirit, noting that it is no coincidence that the team has remained as the super leader of the tournament.

THE @FlacoTenaDT HAS THE KEY TO SUCCESS ” ̃ “ Luis Fernando Tena revealed the formula for Cruz Azul to be champion as in Winter 97https: //t.co/4yOz9yV0pt pic.twitter.com/3GiUoAwUqD – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) May 30, 2021

That day in which Hermosillo scored the victory penalty with the bloody shirt, precisely, the now Cruz Azul coach, Juan Reynoso, was in charge of lifting the trophy as captain.