Cruz Azul: Lucas Passerini wants another opportunity in the Machine for the Apertura 2021

The Argentine forward of the Cruz Azul Machine, Lucas Passerini, will return to Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, as he ends his loan with Atlético San Luis, so he must return to La Noria with the Celeste team, who owns your letter.

Thus, according to his representative Diego Braga told Bolavip, Lucas Passerini wants to fight for a place to stay in Cruz Azul in the Apertura 2021.

Undoubtedly, the situation for the Argentine footballer looks complicated for multiple reasons and the first and most important is that his level at Atlético San Luis left much to be desired.

He only played 256 minutes in the 2021 Guardians, divided into 10 games, where he was a starter in none.

Another of the impediments for him to continue at Cruz Azul would be his place as a foreigner, since it seems far away that the team decides to burn a quota with Lucas Passerini.

It was in Necaxa where he shone the most, being a starter and scorer of 3 goals, however, with Cruz Azul, the Argentine played 4 games in 2020, accumulating 33 minutes in total.

