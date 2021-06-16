Cruz Azul: Lucas Passerini could return to the Machine for the Apertura 2021

The Argentine forward Lucas passerini could return to the Cruz Azul Machine for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, after finishing your loan with the Athletic of San Luis the last season.

According to information from journalist Carlos Córdova, the letter from Passerini He still belongs to the celestial team and, if he cannot find an accommodation in another team, he must report to the Mexican soccer champion.

In this way, Passerini could even stay at the club and become a “reinforcement” if he manages to convince Juan Reynoso, since the intention of the Argentine forward is to play with the Machine.

PASSERINI MUST BE PRESENT If before the preseason begins the following week, there is no arrangement with another team, the player will have the opportunity to present himself with Juan Reynoso and earn the permanence. It is the wish of the Argentine. # Cruzazul pic.twitter.com/ulRkNUrtFH – ó (@cordova_sports) June 16, 2021

“If before the preseason begins the following week, there is no arrangement with another team, the player will have the opportunity to present himself with Juan Reynoso and earn his permanence. It is the wish of the Argentine. “

After his arrival at Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2020, Passerini was loaned to Rayos del Necaxa in the Apertura 2020, where he had more activity, since he played 15 games and scored three goals.

For this Clausura 2021, Passerini went to Atlético de San Luis and did not have a good campaign, since he played 10 games, where he only accumulated a total of 256 minutes.

