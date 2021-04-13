Cruz Azul loses Pablo Aguilar facing the Clásico Joven vs Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine will not arrive complete at Classic Young against the Eagles of Club América in the game next Saturday at the Aztec stadium, because in addition to the absence of their coach Juan Reynoso, the cement manufacturers will have the loss of the Paraguayan central, Pablo Aguilar, who will miss the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards in the current Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

Aguilar was booked in the match against Chivas at minute 90, linking four consecutive matches seeing yellow card, which were added to the one received against Necaxa on Matchday 5 and against Santos on Matchday 1.

Aguilar was booked on Matchday 1 and then did not play 2 games as he was not called up, returning on Matchday 4, participating in the next three matches with performances with less than 35 minutes in all of them.

On Day 7 he played 90 minutes and on Date 8 only 6. After that he participated in six full games, but received a card in the last four, so he could only ‘clean’ a yellow card, staying for a game of erase another preventive card, for which he will be suspended for the duel against the Eagles.

What does the regulation say?

Article 16 The fouls that merit warning indicated in article 15 will be cumulative and will be sanctioned as follows: a) The Professional Player who, by Regulation, accumulates the first five warnings in an official Tournament, due to the fouls in Article 15 will cause 1 match suspension plus a fine of 60 UMAs.

However, the previous rule, the Player who has registered warnings due to the fouls established in article 15 may have a yellow card canceled for every 2 matches in which the Player participates continuously or not, at least 45 minutes in each one of them, and without receiving a warning between or in those games. The cancellation of a yellow card may be repeated, even canceling all those that the Player has accumulated.

