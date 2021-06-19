Cruz Azul loses Ignacio Rivero; Xolos did not accept the latest proposal from La Maquina

The Cruz Azul Machine will lose the Uruguayan midfielder Ignacio Rivero for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League because the celestial team could not reach an agreement with the Xolos de Tijuana, the team that owns the Uruguayan card.

According to information revealed by Mac Reséndiz, both Cruz Azul and Xolos broke up negotiations for the transfer of Ignacio Rivero, all because the celestial will have a model of austerity due to the economic crisis due to the pandemic.

As detailed in the information, Cruz Azul would have proposed an installment payment in 3 years for Rivero that costs 5 million dollars, but that amount could not be paid by La Maquina at once.

Therefore, Ignacio Rivero will have to report to the Tijuana Xolos for the following season and the border team would have proposals from other Liga MX clubs such as the Tigres, to sell it for the price they want to sell it.

It should be remembered that it was recently reported that Xolos wants Leo Fernández for the next campaign, and would give Rivero in exchange to obtain the Uruguayan playmaker, but this option looks complicated, since Leo would not want to go to Tijuana.

Ignacio Rivero became champion of the last Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul, thus breaking the streak of 23 years without consecrating himself in Mexican soccer, being an important player and very well considered by Juan Reynoso.

