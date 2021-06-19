Cruz Azul: La Machine footballers would be upset with the board for a ‘debt’

When they finally found a way to break out of the untitled 23-year-old malaria in the Liga MX, The team of Blue Cross It seems that he is not living a post-championship ‘honeymoon’, as the La Maquina footballers would be somewhat upset with the new cement board headed by Victor Velázquez.

The climate in the surroundings of Cruz Azul does not seem that of a champion team, uncertainty reigns in the celestial institution due to the lack of reinforcements and the brief information shared by the directive regarding the planning of the next tournament, since the celestial ones have not yet confirmed the continuity of several of his footballers.

In addition to this situation, the Cruz Azul soccer players would not be entirely comfortable with the new directive, because unlike other tournaments, the high command would not have proposed a special premium for obtaining the championship in the past Clausura 2021, ‘forgetting’ this detail with his players, who have not received any thanks from the managers.

According to information shared by the ESPN journalist, Mac Reséndiz, this detail has the champion footballers a bit annoying, who are “suffering” with this new stage of austerity in Cruz Azul.

“And as I was telling you … They inform me that there is annoyance in the Cruz Azul squad, because they were never told about an economic prize in case of winning the league title and until today they have not received anything:” Literal They didn’t even thank us. ” assured the journalist Mac Reséndiz.

The same source points out that Cruz Azul will report on June 22 to begin the preseason at the La Noria facilities and currently only 15 players are cited, so several casualties are expected.

They assure me that next 22, they will report 15 players in La Noria … Start counting.

