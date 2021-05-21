Cruz Azul: La Machine footballers involved in accident; they ran over a person

A video that began to circulate this morning on social networks shows some players of the Cruz Azul Machine involved in a traffic accident where they apparently ran over a pedestrian in the vicinity of La Noria.

Carlos Córdova, a reporter close to the Machine, was the one who spread the video on social networks and you can see players such as Santi Giménez, Pablo Aguilar and Roberto Alvarado while helping a man who seems to be stunned by the blow.

“Cruz Azul player has a mishap on the outskirts of La Noria in the direction of the concentration. The club’s legal advisor is already taking over and apparently there were no consequences.” Cordova wrote.

Although some assure that the video is from a year ago, Córdova assures that it is from this morning while the players traveled to the concentration.

The pedestrian was declared healthy by the first ambulance, however, the Cruz Azul players will seek a second opinion and with the parents’ permission, they transported him to a private clinic to make sure everything is fine, said Armando Melgar, a journalist from Record.

