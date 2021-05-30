Cruz Azul: Julio César Chávez shows his support for the Machine with a message to Juan Reynoso

Coach Juan Reynoso had a special meeting facing the second leg of the final between Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League and that has gone viral on social media.

Through Twitter, Julio César Chávez, the former Mexican boxer and current analyst of Aztec TV Y ESPN, released the image at the time he is with the Peruvian strategist one day after the last 90 minutes of the series against the Warriors.

“Saying hello to my friend Juan Reynoso, good luck, if God wants tomorrow they are champions !!”, he wrote.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine is 90 minutes away from being able to lift the Liga MX title for the first time since the Winter 97 tournament; while Santos Laguna will seek to overcome the deficit on the global scoreboard to achieve the seventh star in its history.

