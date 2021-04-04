Cruz Azul: Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez insults a fan of La Maquina

After The machine of Cruz Azul will achieve its eleventh victory in the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MXEverything would seem to indicate that the communion between the celestial fans and the players would be at its best, but the defender of the cement team Julio César ‘Tasting’ Domínguez, responded with insults to a fan of La Noria.

At the end of the match against the Braves of FC Juárez, in which there were fans in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, a large group of Cruz Azul fans waited for the players to see them get on the bus, a moment that the fans took advantage of to launch some shouts to the defender.

In a video published by the newspaper Récord, you can see a group of fans shouting the name of Cata Domínguez, asking him to turn around and say hello, but the moment became tense when one of the celestial fans gave a cry that made him leave their squares to the Blue Cross defender.

WHAT DID CATA SAID? At the end of the match against Juárez, the Cruz Azul fans went to the bus and when Julio Domínguez was going to get on, they yelled at him about everything to which the player reacted. AND WHAT THEY WON @ Migue_luk / Agency RECORD

As a joke, the fan of La Máquina asked the player not to sell themselves in case of reaching a new final in the MX League, a ‘joke’ that Domínguez did not like at all, who used a couple of rude words to address the celestial fan.

Fan 1: Taste, turn here … Fan 2: Don’t sell yourself in the Final Tasting: You have to close your mouth old man …… Tasting: What. $% & you bring son of your P3rr4 m4dr3 Fan 3: Don’t be mad!

