Cruz Azul: Julio César Cata Domínguez boasts a sports merit medal

The defender of the Cruz Azul Machine, Julio César ‘El Cata’ Domínguez, boasted the Sports Merit Medal con which he was decorated by the Congress of Mexico City for the year 2020, which had already been announced in December of last year and was delivered this May 4.

The 33-year-old footballer is a historical member of the team of Blue Cross, He has spent his entire career in the blue team, being the player with the most games played in the La Noria team.

“I thank with all my heart the Congress of Mexico City I legislature 2018-2021, for the recognition that the 2020 SPORTS MERIT MEDAL gives me. At the same time, the deputy president of the physical culture, recreation and sports commission Leonor Gómez Otegui and the member deputies of this public exercise .. Thank you very much. Thank you God and Virgencita ”, published the Cata Domínguez.

Just in 2020, Domínguez broke the record that Nacho Flores had with 551 games played with Cruz Azul, and now, in the middle of 2021, Domínguez already has 570, since he has played 16 of the 17 games of the Clausura 2021, in addition to the 4 of the Concachampions.

The one born in Arriaga, Chiapas, has 16 goals as a celestial and has been called up 18 times to the Mexican National Team.

In addition to Cata Domínguez, the Yulihan “Cobrita” Luna sports shoes were awarded, as a popular, high-performance female sports figure; Ana Claudia Collado García, as a figure to promote traditional sports activity; the footballer from Pumas, Johan Vásquez Ibarra, as a high-performance youth sports figure; in addition to María José Sánchez, as a promise and high performance female sports figure.

