Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso’s emotional speech prior to the Final vs Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul team is close to crowning a great season in this Clausura 2021 in the MX League, because this week it will define the tournament’s championship in a series against the Warriors of Santos Laguna in search of the title number nine in the history of the institution celestial and the first in the last 23 years.

From the hand of Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul He has signed his best season since the arrival of the short tournaments with 41 points, setting a franchise record and tying a historical record in Mexican Soccer.

Despite the great tournament held in this Clausura 2021 by Cruz Azul, the interior of the celestial team, led by its coach, Juan Reynoso, is aware that none of this will be worth it if the coveted MX League title is not achieved, so that after sentencing his pass to the Final, the Peruvian gave an emotional speech in the locker room before his team.

“So together as it happened in the fight, as the final minutes began, nobody knocks us down, uh, strong, not to mention more …” And to win, this (final) cannot escape us, congratulations guys, “Reynoso launched in the harangue he led in the Azteca dressing room after beating Pachuca.

Cruz Azul will visit Santos Laguna at TSM in Torreón this Thursday, May 27 to play the first leg of the final series of Clausura 2021, a match that will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports.

It is worth mentioning that for this series the only tiebreaker criterion is the highest number of goals scored by each team and, if there is equality, two extra times of 15 minutes each will be played. If equality is maintained, the title is defined in penalty shoot-out.

