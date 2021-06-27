Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso would renew for one more year with the Machine heading to Opening 2021

The extension to define registrations and cancellations for the Opening tournament 2021 League MX is approaching for the Cruz Azul Machine, which remains without giving any indication of the future of its current team and the coach.

Despite the fact that he had one more contract tournament left, the board of the celestial team would be renewing for one more year the stay of strategist Juan Reynoso under the tutelage of the cement producers towards the following season.

According to information from Marcelino Fernandez, reporter of ESPNBoth the board of directors of the institution and the South American coach have reached an agreement to renew their contract with the club.

The offensive medium Luis Angel “Quick” Mendoza will become the first reinforcement of the Cruz Azul Machine for the 2021 Apertura tournament of the MX League after his time with the team of Mazatlan FC.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine is in Avándaro, State of Mexico, to start its second pre-season stage towards the first preparation games towards the Apertura 2021 tournament.

