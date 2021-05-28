Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso would join the select list of champions as a player and coach in the same club

The Cruz Azul team is close to being crowned champion in the Clausura 2021 in the MX League, against the Warriors of Santos Laguna, 23 years after the last title and, if they do so, Juan Reynoso would enter the select group of champion players and coaches. with the same team.

Reynoso was one of the champions in Winter 97 with the Machine and if he achieved the title, he would become the eighth champion coach as a player and DT.

Also read: Liga MX: Club León already has plan ‘B’ to reinforce the lead in the Apertura 2021

Who has been champion as a player and coach in the same Liga MX team? Ricardo Ferretti | Pumas José Manuel de la Torre | Chivas Benjamin Galindo | Santos Hugo Sánchez | Pumas José Guadalupe Cruz | Atlante Carlos Reinoso | America Alberto Guerra | Chivas

In addition to these 7 ‘lucky ones’, other players also had the opportunity to lift the trophy but with different clubs.

Who were champions as a player and coach in Liga MX? Alfredo Tena Miguel Herrera Raúl Arias Guillermo Vázquez Daniel Guzmán Fernando Quirarte Javier Aguirre Mario Carrillo Ignacio Ambriz

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content