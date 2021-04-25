Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso worried despite the victory against Atlético San Luis

The Cruz Azul Machine is approaching to stay with the general leadership of the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, by beating Atlético San Luis as a local, within the action on matchday 16.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Juan Reynoso said he was concerned about the performance of the celestial actions despite the positive result they achieved against the Potosinos.

“We made the game difficult for ourselves, alone in quotes because they did their thing. If you analyze, we knew they were going to fight.”

“We started very well, we were much superior but then we fell into bad decisions. It is something we discussed after the game. We are human beings, it had to happen at some point. It is not easy to score 40 points, at some point it had to happen and today it happened. winning, “he said.

In addition, the Peruvian strategist made it clear that they are focused on the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League against him Toronto fc before the last commitment in the regular role of Liga MX before Xolos from Tijuana.

