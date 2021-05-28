Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso warns his players after beating Santos Laguna

Cruz Azul’s Machine broke a five-year drought without winning at the TSM of Santos Laguna de Torreón and did so at the most appropriate moment, the First leg of the Grand Final of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament, placing itself 90 minutes from raising the ninth star in the history of the celestial institution.

At the end of the game that the cement workers won 0-1 to the Guerreros, Cruz Azul coach Juan ReynosoHe expressed his impressions at a press conference, confessing that the group had received a strong emotional blow with the news of the loss of Roberto Alvarado’s baby, but they knew how to overcome it and were very supportive.

In addition to that, Reynoso acknowledged that his players knew how to ‘fawn’ within the field of play, as they perfectly understood the scale of the game they were playing, making a great physical wear and showing a great category.

“We knew that at home they are very strong, that we would have to run, the boys understood it very well, today they had the category,” Reynoso commented.

Regarding the Vuelta game, Reynoso predicts a very similar game at Azteca, warning that the tie is not defined at all, although he acknowledged that they will have on their side the height of Mexico City and the need to risk the albiverde team.

“It is very likely that it will be a very similar match at Azteca, but with our strength we will try to take this forward, but we are going calm because we know that we have nothing for sure and we are going to continue working.”

