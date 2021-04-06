Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso upset about having to play the Concachampions in the middle of the MX League

Cruz Azul has a great streak in Liga MX, adding 11 consecutive victories and leading the Guardianes 2021 with 33 points, however, Juan Reynoso fears that the good streak will be cut by the Concachampions, a tournament that he is not very happy to play.

In a press conference prior to the game against Arcahaie FC of Haiti, he commented that he would have preferred to play these games on other dates.

“It is recommended that it be played in preseason, but I put myself on the side of the teams, they need this tournament, you have to play them, it is recommended that it not be played in April and May, we understand that they need Mexican clubs.” Said the technician.

Likewise, he assured that they will face the game with the utmost seriousness, despite the fact that they will do so with an alternative team this Tuesday, April 6.

“You have to give it seriousness, we have respect, they are a strong and fast team; you have to give everyone minutes.” Commented.

