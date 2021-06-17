Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso spoke about the pressure to lead the Machine

Juan Reynoso, the coach who ended the “curse” of Cruz Azul by winning the 2021 Clausura Tournament, revealed what the environment of the Machine is like, qualifying it as a “media monster.”

In an interview for the program “Fútbol como pitch”, from RPP Noticias, Reynoso talked about how it was the change of moving from a club like the Puebla one like him Blue Cross, where from the beginning his hiring was doubted and a coach with a more “name” was required.

“Cruz Azul is a media monster and there is always the belief that a coach with a greater experience than I had could convince the players. Today I feel that there is greater recognition and respect for the environment “

Reynoso also stated that even though he tries to stay out of the media and keep a low profile, there are always interviews waiting, which is why he represents Cruz Azul and himself as head of the team.

“Today it is quite difficult not to be media. The least I would like is to talk, but there are always interviews pending. I think my handling is different and I try not to talk too much “

Finally, Juan Reynoso recalled what he lived with the Sports University, where, after a start where everything looked bad, he ended up delivering results and getting the title, a situation that was repeated with the Machine.

“What I experienced with Cruz Azul this year was a déja vu to what happened to me with Universitario. At the beginning there was skepticism, but as the dates went by, everything was happening and at the end of the championship was achieved “

