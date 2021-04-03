Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso speaks after his eleventh victory in a row in the Clausura 2021

The Blue Cross of Juan Reynoso does not stop adding points in the Closing 2021, week after week the Machine has proven to be the best in the tournament and thanks to a score of Jonathan Rodriguez The celestial ones took the three points against Juárez, however, the Peruvian recognized that they not only need Cabecita because they do not want to depend on a single man,

“We know that in the final stretch we need everyone and reach that last month with 18 players that allow us to have the variants that we have and reflect it in the best way,” said the cement strategist.

“Today, thank God, we depend on the team and we have that little cherry that appears A, B, C or D. I do not like to individualize the triumphs because under the circumstance that we are (anyone can appear),” added the helmsman.

In turn, he highlighted the effort made by his footballers, including those who were active with the National selection in the middle of the week.

“What matters is to continue growing in the details. Sometimes the euphoria of the result means that we will not preponderate what Juárez did; they complicated us. We need everyone, those selected and that to congratulate everyone for having such a humble group,” he said. Juan Reynoso.

