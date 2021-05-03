Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso sends a message to his squad prior to his match against Toronto FC

The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, launched a message for his squad prior to the second leg of the quarterfinals against the Toronto fc, inside of Concacaf Champions League.

The big goal was to get into the semifinals. The least we can think of is that it is resolved, luckily it depends on us ”, was the message from Juan Reynoso.

The technical director of the cement producers spoke at a wheel conference this Monday, assured that they do not think that the series is resolved against Toronto FC, after what was demonstrated in the previous round against the Lion who they left on the road.

Juan Reynoso stressed that he and his team do not think that the series is resolved, since it would be a serious mistake and they do not plan to fall back into the same thing that happened to them against Pumas in the 2020 Guardians Tournament.

