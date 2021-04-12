Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso seeks to present an alternate and competitive table against Arcahaie FC

The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, assured that they will present a slightly alternate but very competitive team, to face the Arcahaie FC in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Tomorrow they will see the line-up, we are going to put a team trying to be competitive. I’m thinking about tomorrow and not Saturday, “said Juan Reynoso.

The South American coach spoke at a press conference on Monday, making it clear that they will present an alternate team this Tuesday in search of being very competitive, thinking of Arcahaie FC and putting aside the duel against América.

There is no easy game. We start with an advantage and it is in our hands to hurt them. We arrived well, rested, which was our concern. I feel good about playing a good role tomorrow, “said the Peruvian coach.

Juan Reynoso made it clear that no game is easy, but they should take advantage of playing at home at the height and arrive well rested to advance to the round of the Champions League, leaving the Clásico Joven in second term.

