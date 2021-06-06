Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso seeks the permanence of Alexis Peña

The Mexican soccer player from Cruz Azul, Alexis Peña, is liked by Juan Reynoso for the Apertura 2021, so he hopes that he will renew and be able to count on him for the next tournament, where he can have minutes. This is how the technician himself told it.

In an interview with ESPN, Juan Reynoso spoke about the future of Alexis Peña, the only player who did not have a minute in the 2021 Guardians.

I spoke a little with Alexis Peña, who also has many offers, I told him that this semester he is going to play a little more, God wants him to rethink it and stay with us because he is a boy with enormous potential. “Reynoso said.

Alexis Peña arrived from Chivas at the beginning of 2021 and could not play any official match in Liga MX and his participation was limited to the Concachampions matches against Arcahaie FC.

For this reason there was talk of a possible departure from Cruz Azul, however, his future has not yet been defined for the next tournament.

