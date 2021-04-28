Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso satisfied with his squad after the victory against Toronto

The strategist of Cruz Azul, Juan Reynoso, was satisfied after the Machine defeated the Toronto fc in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League with a score of 3 goals to 1.

“What we have been saying, we as a coaching staff are flattered by the response of the boys; against whom we play, the interpretation of the game is spectacular. That speaks of the game, of hierarchy, that they are willing to sacrifice their ego for the game. Good for the team, but as I told you, this has not been resolved, we cannot get bigger and think that we are in the semifinals because a tough game is coming at Azteca. We are happy, we saw many recovering their level “.

The Peruvian strategist spoke about the rotations for the Concachampions match, where he took the opportunity to talk about the great work of Bryan Angulo, who scored two of the Machine’s three goals in the quarterfinals.

“It’s difficult, but the rules and policies were clear since we arrived, a lot will depend on the rival, the way we play, as long as you say things clearly with transparency and honesty the player behaves like this, crack, luckily they are. understanding “.

“Bryan was doing very well, he had a discomfort, a strong contracture on Juarez day; we stopped him a little and today he has minutes and goals again, he speaks well of the group, beyond who scores the goal, the group leads him to That situation is not resolved, we must think about a good rest, in Tijuana, about closing what we want and on Sunday we will think about Toronto.

He also took time to talk about the renewal of the defender of the Machine, Pablo Aguilar, where he assured that the club does everything possible for the defender to stay in Cruz Azul.

“I think the answer is immature, I will renew everyone, they are all a factor in what we are experiencing. I know that the club will make an effort with Pablo so that he can stay, he is a leader, they respect him, today he looks the goal does not surprise us, hopefully consistency prevails and that the board rewards the efforts of the boys and does not ‘strive’ but reinforce ourselves, let the important group remain “.

