Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso revealed the key to the success of the Machine

The Cruz Azul Machine managed to become one of the best teams in the MX League, to later achieve the title of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, and Juan Reynoso revealed the key to heavenly success.

In an interview for Azteca Deportes, Reynoso assured that, to put the entire squad in tune, he had to sit down with them and speak to them face-to-face, to make it clear that there would be times when some would play more than others, but all would be considered.

“With congruence, of doing and saying, and being frontal. We like that to the player, to be told “you play because you’re good”, “you don’t play because you’re bad”, and what we sold them from the beginning was “we’re a great squad, but we have to use it”

“” There are going to be times when they don’t, depending on the rival. There will be moments with three, with two up, with one “and that when I see that someone is very well and the one who competes with him is not so well, the one who is not playing will have more minutes”

Juan Reynoso also stated that it is not easy at all to put this method into practice and be so direct with the players, but he pointed out that, in the end, it ended up working for him to have the whole team “at the top”.

“That is easy to say but it is difficult to sustain it. But when they saw that the speech was real, I think everything was clarified “

