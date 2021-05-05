Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso ‘rescues’ Bryan Angulo in La Noria and nominates him for his National Team

After the victory of La Maquina de Cruz Azul over the Toronto fc with a 4-1 aggregate in which the Ecuadorian Bryan angle was the figure when marking 3 annotations, the technician of the celestes, Juan Reynoso, He did not want to miss the opportunity to recognize the level shown by Cuco, assuring that it does not surprise him, but it does make him happy that a player of his characteristics is finding that scoring streak that he needed.

Angulo has scored 4 goals in 3 Concachampions games, in addition to 2 goals in the 2021 Clausura of the Liga MX, where he has played 11 games, but only adds 408 minutes, that is, less than 5 complete games

“Bryan today begins to show the environment what he is, I know him well from Ecuador, he is a player who in quotes had not shown his potential, he begins to do so and I imagine that today he sees himself in a different way and he will surely be summoned in selection , but it has earned its space, “he said.

After the winning goal, Juan Reynoso applauded the work of Bryan Angulo. “He begins to show the environment what he is, I know him well from Ecuador, he is a player who” had not shown his potential “, today he sees himself differently and he will surely be called up in the National Team”. pic.twitter.com/zr4JNrzKpd – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 5, 2021

In total, Angulo has 5 goals in 14 games this season, contrasting with his scoring drought in his first stage with La Maquina, where he left with 9 Liga MX games without a goal, in addition to 1 game in the Leagues Cup.

On the other hand, the Peruvian coach commented that the players of La Maquina will have a day off this Wednesday and will return to the training fields on Thursday, preparing the first leg of the Liguilla against the rival that they will meet this weekend when it is played. the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

“That is a plan, as I was saying, we have planned a long tournament, for us the Liguilla started several weeks ago, we have been playing it for a long time,” he said.

Reynoso closed by saying that the entire squad is focused on the benefit of the team itself, so the rotation of players has been well assimilated by themselves, accepting that they have to play those who are physically better.

“Happy with the team’s passing, personally the team is always first before the player, the important thing is that before any player is well, it is to put him before any of us.”

