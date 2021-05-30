Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso puts the current squad above the champion in Winter 97

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive a visit from Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday, May 30, for the return of the final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, where the celestial will seek to get a title that has been denied from the Winter 97.

Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul coach and who won that final with the Machine, compared the squads of that time and the current one, ensuring that both were quite competitive, but leaning towards the one who will play the final this Sunday.

“It’s difficult, it’s another football. It is difficult to compare teams, some who played in 97 today could not do it, because it is another type of football, with different athletes “

Regarding Guillermo Almada, Santos coach, Juan Reynoso stressed that he has done a great job leading the Warriors and above all drawing talent from the basic forces to strengthen the team.

“I know Almada as a player; today he has a great management. It has empowered the young; Santos has a stamp of forming and consolidating, for something he has so much within the club. There are young people we saw in the U20 and today we see in first class, that has a lot of merit “

