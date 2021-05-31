Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso presents the champion medal to Enrique Meza

Coach Juan Reynoso became the great hero of the Cruz Azul Machine, by achieving the long-awaited title of Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021 and leave the 23 years, five months and 23 days of drought in the past.

As promised at the start of the contest in Mexican soccer, the Peruvian strategist has visited the Mexican coach Enrique Meza to leave you a present and that they have made viral on social networks.

Through Twitter, they spread the image of the moment when coach Juan Reynoso gives the champion medal in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League to ‘Ojitos Meza’ as a thank you for being the initiator of the glory that cement manufacturers are currently experiencing. .

“Thank you, Professor Enrique Meza. You are the architect of this present. Forever grateful! #JuanReynoso #HazQueSuceda”, they wrote.

The Cruz Azul Machine will be the rival of the Emeralds of Leon to be defined as the champion of champions of the MX League in the 2020-2021 season to be held in Los Angeles, California on July 18.

