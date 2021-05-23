Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso launches a hopeful promise to the fans of the Machine

The strategist of Blue Cross, Juan Reynoso has maintained calm throughout the Clausura 2021, however, after the victory of the Machine the Peruvian dared to “shout” to the fans who can already be excited about the long-awaited ninth Liga MX title.

The Peruvian feels the colors of the Machine so much so that he understands the fans who are frustrated by the Cruz Azul drought, so he promised that this time they will play with their hearts.

“Today I imagine that the one who is seated is an amateur who supports out of conviction, that he is made of red bone, that perhaps he does it by inheritance. Today I tell those fans that this group is going to kill itself on the field. Hopefully they don’t sell morbid. You have to have respect. The history of the club is above any of us. We will see it throughout the week. To the fans who left, I say that we are excited. Hopefully we get the ninth, “he mentioned.

“I would be lying to you if I said yes. I think we have always been congruent. I will never sell smoke. This has taken a lot of work. It’s to the boys’ credit. We knew it could be done, but we had to convince ourselves, “he added.

Reynoso, confessed how painful the atmosphere inside the dressing room was, after the tough elimination against the Pumas in the semifinals of the last tournament, a situation that they managed to overcome and that thanks to that they are close to making history.

“What I saw from the inside is that they are thirsty for revenge, they showed it to me from the first day we started working. That row turned into gasoline. We knew the trip was going to be tough, but football rewarded us, several records were broken, that’s a good sign. Hopefully we go on vacation with one more star ”, he concluded.

