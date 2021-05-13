Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso justifies the substitution of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda vs Toluca

The Cruz Azul Machine saw the streak of 19 games cut without losing in all competitions, after falling as a visitor to the Red Devils of Toluca, in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in the Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Juan Reynoso affirmed that the absence of the winger Jonathan Rodriguez and the midfielder Orbelín Pineda in the alignment is due to a technical decision.

“The absences of Jonathan and Orbelín were tactical reasons, the person in charge is me and we decided that game plan,” he said.

With regard to the refereeing controversy in the match, the Peruvian strategist evaded the issue of the referee’s work in the match and made it clear that he is still focused on achieving a pass to the semifinals with his own merit.

“We will try to resolve what concerns us. Nor to comment on that, we are aware that we fell in rainfall. We know that neither winning nor losing as today the tie would be resolved,” he said.

Despite the defeat, the South American coach confessed to leaving calm because of the performance of the players and that he is calm to be able to reverse the adverse result in the second leg in the Aztec stadium.

“The tie is open, the team reacted well to adversity and we are warm to reverse the tie. I loved what happened in the post-match dressing room, due to the individual and collective response of the team, of cracks, the important thing will be to adjust some things to go for the result. It’s different, it’s another tournament, we all know it, but the team had a response, recovery and Saturday will be another story. What I rescue the most is that we were down twice on the scoreboard and we went for the result I am more than sure that in the Azteca Stadium we will achieve it, “he said.