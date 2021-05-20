Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso justifies the draw against Pachuca by shooting Chivas and Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine drew a goalless draw from its visit to the Hidalgo Stadium in the Ida game of the Semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the League MX against the Tuzos del Pachuca, a result that keeps them classified to the Final due to the position of the table, so the coach of the celestes, Juan Reynoso, justified the value of the result, leaving a hint to the Club América and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

The coach of Cruz AzuHe accepted that this goalless draw forces them to go out looking for victory at the Azteca Stadium, remembering how dangerous it can be to accept a goal from Pachuca in the Vuelta, but valuing coming out ‘clean’ from Hidalgo, where ‘other teams’ have gone thrashed.

Also read: Rayados offer an exchange to Cruz Azul for Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

“At home we have to win. Rivals here, they have taken 3 or 4 from here, we kept zero. I’m leaving in peace, not because of the result, but because they interpreted what was wanted very well ”.

#Blue Cross “At home we have to win. Rivals here, they have taken 3 or 4 (goals), we kept zero. I’m leaving in peace, not because of the result, but because they interpreted what was wanted very well ”. Juan Reynoso pic.twitter.com/UoozPODnG1 – Betsabe Rosales (@RastitasRepor) May 20, 2021

Pachuca had won his previous two games at Hidalgo in this Final Phase, first 4-2 against Chivas in the Repechage, and then 3-1 against Club América in the first leg of the Quarterfinals.

“We would have preferred to win there are 2 halves of 45 minutes. The Juan and Orbelin thing was tactical. We anticipate that they could have a more comfortable game,” said the Peruvian.

Regarding the substitution of Orbelín Pineda and Juan Escobar, Reynoso assured that this decision was due to a tactical decision due to the needs of the team against the rival.

“It was merely tactical. The truth was that we had envisioned a type of game in which those who supplied, we anticipated that they could have a more comfortable match according to their characteristics,” Reynoso said.

The Cruz Azul coach assured that the tie is more than open, so that everything will be resolved in the Vuelta match, as is customary in a Liguilla.

“I never saw a Liguilla that was resolved in the first game. We know that we must handle the tie,” he said.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Pachuca ‘apologizes’ for video of offense against Cruz Azul

#Blue Cross “We would have preferred to win, but we know that in Liguilla the first leg result does not guarantee you anything. The thing about Juan and Orbe was merely tactical ”. Juan Reynoso pic.twitter.com/gXIIcnoCnD – Betsabe Rosales (@RastitasRepor) May 20, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content