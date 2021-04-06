Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso justifies the absence of his figures for the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine will begin its adventure in the Concacaf Champions League by visiting Arcahaie FC of Haiti, in the first leg of the Round of 16 to be held this Tuesday, April 6.

In a press videoconference, coach Juan Reynoso stated that the reason why he brought an alternate squad for the game in the Concacaf Champions League is to give minutes to other elements and not to undermine the opponent in turn.

“In football you can get injured at home, they are urban legends. The reason why we have thought of a different squad is that we want to give everyone more minutes, see when those who are not playing so much are at the moment,” he said.

In addition, the Peruvian strategist confessed that Arcahaie is a careful rival and that the strengths that it presents due to the state of the field, the climate and the qualities of its players must be neutralized.

“We are preparing an edition that we sent to the boys since yesterday. It is a very powerful team in individual duels and that is where the secret will be, that we will not allow them to play their game. The field is acceptable.”

