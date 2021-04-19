Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso has made an unshakable defense

Cruz Azul still has a chance to match a record that has not been beaten in 19 years, but this would not have been because of the defensive strength that he has shown throughout the tournament.

With the goal he received Striped against Pachuca, in addition to taking away the undefeated in the tournament at the BBVA Stadium, together with Cruz Azul, he ceased to be the best defense of the tournament, of course, this may change; however, ‘The Machine’ is in first place right now.

Since Reynoso reached the blue bench, the team has only allowed eight goals in 15 games, showing that despite the casualties it has had in the back area, there is work behind it.

After the goal that Monterrey received, Cruz Azul remains the team that has received the fewest scores (8) in this tournament. pic.twitter.com/zTUVVM6avG – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 19, 2021

In this tournament, he has had to enable Rivero as a winger on more than one occasion in the face of Aldrete’s injury or put Escobar as a center-back and place ‘Shaggy’ Martínes on the band in the absence of absences. It must be remembered that last tournament, the Peruvian strategist was one of the worst defenses during the regular championship, conceding 26 goals, making it clear that it will not be easy to score him in the Liguilla.