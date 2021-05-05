Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso ‘grows’ and launches a challenging message for the Liguilla

The excellent streak of games without defeat of Blue Cross continues to rise and there are already 19 consecutive games without losing both in the Liga MX and in the Concachampions, where on Tuesday night they eliminated the Toronto fc and settled in the Semifinals of the continental tournament, awaiting the result of the key of the Columbus Crew and the Rayados de Monterrey, from which your rival will come out in the next round.

In addition, Cruz Azul is waiting for the result of the Repechage in the MX League to meet his rival in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla, stage of the Clausura 2021 from which Juan Reynoso, DT of La Maquina, affirmed that he ‘started’ from who began to play against the Hautian team of Arcahaie FC.

“Today we are satisfied because we beat a great rival, it seems that it is not a good team because of how the games were played, but we knew how to neutralize Toronto,” said Reynoso.

Reynoso made reference to the mentality that they have put to the direct elimination matches in the Concachampions series, a similar situation that he hopes to repeat when they face the elimination games in the Liguilla.

“We have planned a long tournament, for us the Liguilla started in the round trip with the Haitians, today the same, we won as in the Liguilla. We will face things the same way in the Mexican tournament, but in our minds we have already been playing the league with these four games ”, he assured.

Reynoso stressed that the team must already forget what it did in the regular phase, at least in terms of the points obtained, but the mentality of continuing to reap triumphs has to remain intact during the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano.

“The message does not have to change, but the guidelines and the attention for each rival, the formation, some names, that part is assumed by everyone and they respect it. I was not so clear about the numbers, I hadn’t added the four, it’s more for the ego, but the important thing comes next Wednesday, “he said.

