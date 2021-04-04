Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso enters the history of ‘La Maquina’

The Cruz Azul continues in a big plan this Closing 2021, since he tied 11 victories in a row, something that at the beginning of the tournament seemed almost impossible, after the way in which the era of Juan Reynoso leading the team.

After the displeasure and concern of the celestial fans after the appointment of the Peruvian strategist, the fans have once again been excited about this team. With the victory against Juárez FC, the Peruvian strategist has entered the history of the club by overcoming the best winning streak.

The team’s best streak had been imposed during the 71-72 season, under the orders of Raúl Cárdenas, a coach who led the institution to the top, tying five titles, including in the season of that record.

For the first time in ALL of its history, Cruz Azul tied 11 consecutive wins in Liga MX. Now they go for the Mexican soccer brand, which belongs to León (12) and Necaxa (12). INSTITUTIONAL RECORD. @CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/C1NVZrTiRg – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 3, 2021

Cruz Azul will try to match what was done by Club León and Necaxa, who hold the record for the most consecutive victories in Liga MX with 12. The next two matches are vital for the sky blue team and will be against classic rivals such as Chivas and El America club.