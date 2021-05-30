Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso does not believe in the “ghosts” of the Cruzazuleada

The Cruz Azul Machine is in a new final and arrives with a 1-0 advantage over Santos Laguna, so the ghosts of a new “Cruzazuleada” reappear for the return match, to define the champion of the Closing 2021.

However Juan ReynosoMachine coach, pointed out on the media day that they do not believe in these “ghosts” or in the “cruzazuleadas”, as they only concentrate on waiting for the start of the game to speak on the field.

“The truth we take is part of the folklore of football, everything is anecdotal, one tries to respond with the greatest calm and not be offensive. The ghosts that bad for them, we arrived well, calm, waiting minute by minute from here until 8:15 at night “

Regarding all the pressure that exists on Cruz Azul due to the great drought of titles, Reynoso also commented that it does not matter to him or his team, since they only focus on preparing the game in the best way to seek victory.

“The truth is that the media in the environment does not condition me, I only think about tomorrow’s game, of neutralizing Santos and being able to solve everything, we think about the 90 minutes tomorrow and after that we will see, for now I do not think individually to nothing”

