Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso comes out in defense of Corona after altercation with the commissioner

Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine, was suspended for two games after attacking the commissioner of the MX League in the final of the Clausura 2021, after defeating Santos Laguna.

About this theme, Juan Reynoso, coach of the cement team, came out in defense of “Chuy” Corona and assured that any parent would have reacted in the same way if their child is being attacked. In addition, he thanked that there were recordings of the moment so that the goalkeeper’s reaction could be understood.

“I spoke with Chuy prior to the award ceremony and he told me how the situation had been, thank God there are those videos. It was a reaction to what happened with his son, that we would all do the same with our children. And hopefully the parties get closer ”

Reynoso also revealed that, since the Concacaf Champions League, he realized that he had a fairly complete and competitive team, which could fight for the Clausura 2021 title.

“From the return against Toronto I saw the team very strong mentally and physically. There I thought the championship was very likely “

