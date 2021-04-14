Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso celebrates pass in Concachampions and launches against Club América

Cruz Azul looked like a real locomotive against the modest Arcahaie of Haiti and sentenced their pass to the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a resounding 8-0, so now they are waiting to know the result of the tie between Toronto FC and Club León, who play this Wednesday at Osceola Heritage Park in the United States.

After the victory, the coach of The Machine, Juan Reynoso, commented that Blue Cross he leaves satisfied after achieving the first goal in the Concachampions by qualifying for the Quarter-Finals, prioritizing the physical appearance of his players, since they are already planning the duel against him America club next Saturday in the Liga MX.

“We are happy because each time they look better, training is different than playing. Here we go, we haven’t won anything. On Saturday another story comes and the one that leaves Toronto and León will be another story ”.

Reynoso assured that this squad is up for very good things, so they have to continue demonstrating that level, accepting that the match against Club América in Liga MX will be a good test, where the leadership of the competition will also be at stake.

“This team is up for very good things and we have to keep showing it. Saturday will be a nice test because you can mark who is the leader. I am aiming for the title that is played the last week of May ”, commented the strategist.

On the ‘ghosts’ that surround the decisive matches against Club América, Reynoso put ice to the situation, ensuring that on Saturday they will run into a rival that must be respected, but that they do not have to prove anything to anyone in the duel against creams.

“I don’t know where there are ghosts. There is a rival that must be respected, both parties have had good and bad moments, I have had more to win than lose. We don’t have to prove anything to anyone. What the rest says does not take away our sleep ”.

The coach of La Maquina once again downplayed the environment surrounding the Clásico Joven, ensuring that in Saturday’s game only three more points will be played in the tournament.

“Saturday will be other conditions. It is lived like all parties. The morbid is only media. Yes it is a classic, but it is three points. The smart thing will be to remove the emotional burden because the game does not represent a final, “he said.

“Against America you live like all games, there are three points, but if it is a rival to beat, but it is three points. We must remove the emotional load, because it is not final or semifinal “

