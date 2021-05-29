Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and ‘the other curse’ that he wants to annihilate against Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul Machine is 90 minutes away from ending one of the longest streaks without a League title in its history in the Mexican Soccer, in addition to truncating the malaria of a list of technical directors who have not been able to proclaim themselves champions in the MX League in these 23 and a half years where the celestial have gone through everything, even losing six finals.

Since they managed to be champions at the hand of Luis Fernando Tena in the Winter of 1997, for Blue Cross 16 more coaches have paraded without being able to achieve the goal, some of them in up to two different stages, so Juan Reynos, current strategist of the Cementeros, is about to break that chain of failures in the MX League on the Final against Santos Laguna.

23 years, 5 months and 23 days have passed without Cruz Azul being able to celebrate a Liga MX title, discarding up to 16 coaches in search of the longed-for ninth star for La Noria, which could fall on the night of this 30 May at the Azteca Stadium, putting an end to all the ‘curses’ that have been created around the lack of titles for La Machine.

– 1997: Liga MX champion with Cruz Azul as captain. – 2021: finalist of the MX League with Cruz Azul as DT. There are people who are destined for this. Juan Reynoso. pic.twitter.com/hSaLCVHMML – Soccer fans (@fanaticospe) May 23, 2021

It will not be the first time that Cruz Azul has caressed a title in these last 23 years, as six coaches were very close to achieving the goal, falling behind ‘nothing’ from lifting the ninth, some of them losing in an unlikely way.

Luis Fernando Tena in the Winter 1999 lost with Gol de Oro against Pachuca. Sergio Markarían was defeated against Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2008. Benjamin Galindo lost to Toluca on penalties in the Apertura 2008. Enrique Meza lost to Monterrey in the Clausura 2009. Guillermo Vázquez lost to Club América in the Clausura 2013 on penalties. Pedro Caixinha could not beat América in the Apertura 2018. Coaches who have passed through Cruz Azul in the last 23 years without being Liga MX champions José Luis Trejo Mario Carrillo Enrique Meza (2 stages) Luis Fernando Tena (2 stages) José Luis Saldívar Rubén Omar Romano (2 stages) Isaac Mizrahi Sergio Markarián Benjamín Galindo Guillermo Vázquez Sergio Bueno Joaquin Moreno (2 internships) Tomás Boy Paco Jémez Pedro Caixinha Robert Dante Siboldi (2 stages)

