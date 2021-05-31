Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

At first despised by the same Cruz Azul fans for not having the ‘poster’ to direct Machine, the technical director, Juan Reynoso, accomplished what few could imagine at the beginning of this Closing 2021, leading the celestes to conquer their ninth star, breaking a 23-year drought in Liga MX.

After drawing against Santos Laguna in the Vuelta and win the End of Guardians 2021, Juan Reynoso expressed his first words as the brand new champion of Mexican Soccer, dedicating the title to Professor Enrique Meza, his mentor as a coach.

“I wanted to take advantage of the moment to thank someone who was fundamental and that without him Juan would not be here: the ‘Profe’ Meza. He is going to have this medal at home, well protected, because it is bluer than anyone else, ”Reynoso commented.

In addition, the Peruvian recognized the mettle and perseverance of Chuy Corona and Cata Domínez, the most veteran players of Cruz Azul, revealing that this Sunday he had seen them cry with happiness, putting an end to a long history of suffering as players. celestial.

“I have seen them cry in hard times and today I also saw them cry, but with happiness,” Reynoso revealed.

Reynoso took time to reflect on this historic moment in Cruz Azul, ensuring that this championship is not the work of destiny, thanking that destiny has given him the opportunity to be the coach who broke the drought of titles in La Noria.

“Suddenly today we are not dimensioning, but I have always said that football and life place you in the place you deserve. Today is not a coincidence “

