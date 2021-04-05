Cruz Azul: Juan Escobar welcomes the new “reinforcement” of La Maquina

Juan Escobar, defender of Cruz Azul, lives a great moment in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with La Maquina, since in addition to the fact that the cement producers are leaders of the competition after scoring 11 consecutive victories, the Paraguayan defender is one of the indisputable of Juan Reynoso at the bottom of the team.

In addition to the professional and sports moment, the Paraguayan defender of Cruz Azul is also having the best on a personal level, since he announced the birth of his little son Erik Marcelo through his social networks.

Also read: Chivas: Fans explode Vucetich for his alignment against Santos Laguna

Through his official Instagram account, Escobar presented the new ‘reinforcement’ of La Maquina this afternoon on his official Instagram account with a photograph and a small message.

“Welcome to the new member of the family, Erik Marcelo.” Escobar posted on his official Instagram account with his partner with their little baby.

In the current Clausura 2021 Juan Escobar has played 12 games with Cruz Azul, with which he has scored two goals and has given two assists in 90% of the minutes played on the field.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content