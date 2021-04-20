Cruz Azul: Juan Escobar regrets having cut his winning streak

Blue Cross saw his winning streak cut short against him America club, matching what was done by Club León and Necaxa; however, they still have a chance to achieve something historic in short tournaments.

The Paraguayan defender,Juan Eacobar noted that they regret having ended their record of victories; However, the main objective is to win the league title and for that, first, they must be the leader in the regular tournament.

“For us it is going to be important to finish first and we are going to do what we can to finish like this, the remaining two games will be fundamental.”

One of the issues that has always generated controversy is the priority that some teams should give to the local tournament over the Concachampions, but Escobar indicated that both tournaments are important and it will be Reynoso who chooses the players to rest.

“The two tournaments are a priority. The ‘teacher’ will decide who plays in each one. All the players are prepared for that “