Cruz Azul: Juan Carlos Casasola launches tremendous insult against Club América

Juan Carlos Casasola placeholder image, a Mexican comedian who is a big fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, cracked everything against Club América, throwing a tremendous insult at them, after he saw a clear intention on the part of the azulcremas to want to destabilize the great moment of the celestial in this season in where they ended up as general leaders at the hand of Juan Reynoso.

In his social networks, Juan Casasola responded to a Cruz Azul fan who claimed that the intention of Club América, which has a great fear of having to face La Maquina in the final or in the Liguilla in a possible crossing, was their comments, destabilize the celestial.

Given this, Casasola pointed out that he did not expect less from America, that from his vision, they are fearful, in other words, and that Cruz Azul, as he said before, has better players and the coach takes better advantage of it.

“What did you expect from those little whores … Damn you fucking wilas …!” Casasola said harshly.

It should be noted that Cruz Azul in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 obtained 41 points in the 17 days of the tournament, they managed to have an 80% effectiveness and added 15 games without defeat in this tournament.

For now, Cruz Azul will wait to meet his rival for the big party of Mexican soccer in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, in which the repechage matches are played.

