Cruz Azul: Juan Carlos Casasola defends Jesús Corona and shoots Sambueza

Juan Carlos Casasola placeholder image, comedian and fan of Cruz Azul’s Machine, came out in defense of goalkeeper and team captain Jesús Corona, after the controversy he had with referee Fernando Hernández before the start of the return match against Toluca.

Casasola, on his Twitter account, applauded what Corona did before the start of the match against Toluca, since he considered that in the first leg Cruz Azul was affected by arbitration, and took the opportunity to shoot Rubens Sambueza.

Casasola described Sambueza as a dirty or ill-intentioned player on the field, defending Corona and ensuring that he is a footballer who represents all Cruz Azul fans.

“Vientos @ jesuscorona01 you did the right thing !!!! We always have to eat the blowjobs of the referees and shitty players like Sambueza …. Talk to the referee the truth and also do it with respect like you did yesterday. REPRESENTS US !!! BRAVO MY CAPTAIN !!!! @CruzAzul. ”, He expressed. networking.

However, it did not pass to greater and Cruz Azul beat Toluca and is already waiting for a rival in the semifinals, installing itself among the four best teams of the Liga MX season.

For now, both Cruz Azul and Puebla are already in the semifinals, it would only be necessary to define the other two that will come out between América-Pachuca and Rayados-Santos.

