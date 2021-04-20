Cruz Azul: Juan Carlos Casasola ‘begs’ La Maquina for the purchase of Ignacio Rivero

Ignacio Rivero has become one of the most important elements of the Cruz Azul Machine since his arrival from the Xolos of Tijuana, however, the blue team has not yet validated the option to purchase the Uruguayan midfielder.

Faced with this issue, the comedian and Cruz Azul fan Juan Carlos Casasola, was very interested and begged La Maquina to do everything in its power as soon as possible to stay permanently with Ignacio Rivero.

“Come @CruzAzul to make Rivero’s purchase option valid, with the arrival of @LosSiboldis to Xolos … I’m not going to ask for it again … and a great player would leave us.”

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Ignacio Rivero has played 11 games with Cruz Azul, where he has given two assists in 59% of the minutes played.

Cruz Azul with the tie against Club América remains the leader of the competition with 37 points, while the Aguilas squad is sub-leader with 35 units in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

For the next 16 matchday, Cruz Azul will face Atlético San Luis, which is in the last places of the general table, while Club América will play against Toluca on the Nemesio Diez field.

