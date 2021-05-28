Cruz Azul: Journalist busts Orbelín Pineda and affirms that he is a filling player

Aldo Rodríguez, a journalist for Multimedios Deportes, criticized the Cruz Azul midfielder Orbelín Pineda with everything, knowing that he is an option to reinforce the UANL Tigres for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League.

During the Futbol al Día Multimedia program, Aldo Rodríguez, assured that Orbelín Pineda is a filling player, that he is not fundamental neither in Cruz Azul nor the Mexican National Team and he hopes that he will not reach the Tigres.

“Orbelín Pineda is an irregular player, he has played in Querétaro, Chivas, in Cruz Azul he is not decisive and in the Mexican National Team he is a filling player,” he said.

It should be noted that Orbelín Pineda could reinforce the Tigres for the next tournament according to various information, all because he has not renewed with Cruz Azul and the felines would be a possible destination.

For now, Orbelín is focused on the final back of the Clausura 2021 against Santos Laguna where Cruz Azul won the first leg at TSM with great chances of winning the Liga MX after 23 years of drought.

